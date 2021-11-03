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Float and Net Pot Kit for Kratky Hydroponics
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627 views • November 03, 2021
This is a kit for making a floating system.
2" thick float with 6 - 3" net cups.
Add a 18" by 24" mixing tub or 27 gallon tote and you're ready to grow.
$59.95 including shipping only to continental US.
Send email to [email protected] if you are interested in purchasing.
(This is test marketing. One unit is available now and more will be available if there is a demand.)
2" thick float with 6 - 3" net cups.
Add a 18" by 24" mixing tub or 27 gallon tote and you're ready to grow.
$59.95 including shipping only to continental US.
Send email to [email protected] if you are interested in purchasing.
(This is test marketing. One unit is available now and more will be available if there is a demand.)
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