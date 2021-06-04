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Senator Reinbold Resists COVID Tyranny Goliath in Alaska
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61 views • June 04, 2021
The COVID tyranny including mask mandates, shut downs, and vicious promotion of the experimental coronavirus shots is running rampant in Alaska, but Senator Lora Reinbold (Republican) is determined to make it stop--and she's making serious waves in the process. In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Senator Reinbold explains how she was banned from Alaska Airlines and has faced all sorts of harassment, retaliation, and abuse for her efforts. However, she is vowing to fight on, and good things are happening, she said.
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