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Happiness For You?
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8 views • November 27, 2019
“It is neither wealth nor splendor;
but tranquility and occupation which give you happiness.”
- Thomas Jefferson
“A person experiences life as
something separated from the rest -
a kind of optical delusion of consciousness.
Our task must be to free ourselves
from this self-imposed prison,
and through compassion,
to find the reality of Oneness.”
- Albert Einstein
“Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.”
- Confucius
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Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
but tranquility and occupation which give you happiness.”
- Thomas Jefferson
“A person experiences life as
something separated from the rest -
a kind of optical delusion of consciousness.
Our task must be to free ourselves
from this self-imposed prison,
and through compassion,
to find the reality of Oneness.”
- Albert Einstein
“Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.”
- Confucius
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
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