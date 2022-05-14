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Psaki Caught In Lie About Crack Pipes Being Given Out Across East Coast With Taxpayer Money
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10 views • May 14, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, When asked about a $30 million “harm reduction” program from the federal government on February 9th, Jen Psaki said that the alleged crack pipes “were never part of the kit, it was inaccurate reporting.”
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