Mike Adams says what they did to Lahaina they can do to any city in the US - No one is safe right now
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday

How can these Bastard Cabal Assholes be so friggin ruthless ?  They use floods, drought, direct energy lessons,  create earthquakes, move weather systems around, heart attack guns, Microwave weapons. and it goes on and on and on.  So you still think they are looking out for your best interests ?   I don't think so

destructionmauifires

