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Vaccines
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90 views • April 17, 2022
Parody derived from Eric Clapton's “Cocaine”
Not like drugs that you see
Advertised on TV,
Vaccines.
Bad effects on the side
They’re free to hide.
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
The feds intervened,
So, it’s their gravy train,
Vaccines.
There’s nothing to do
‘Cause they won’t let you sue.
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
I sure hate to say
Some learn the hard way.
Vaccines.
“They’re safe,” is their pitch
While they get rich.
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
Parody written by DC Dave
Vocals/video by BuelahMan
Vaccine Harm/Death video elements by Coronavirus Plushie
"113 PAGE PDF BOOK OF COVID VACCINE DEATHS AND INJURIES (LINK IN THE DESCRIPTION BOX)"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cDA1rFLB0Rry/
Read/download a copy of the book here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gWLpNr-e0dhvyBOThj8cm00KvwuWsvsU/view
Not like drugs that you see
Advertised on TV,
Vaccines.
Bad effects on the side
They’re free to hide.
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
The feds intervened,
So, it’s their gravy train,
Vaccines.
There’s nothing to do
‘Cause they won’t let you sue.
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
I sure hate to say
Some learn the hard way.
Vaccines.
“They’re safe,” is their pitch
While they get rich.
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
They can lie,
They can lie,
They can lie,
Vaccines.
Parody written by DC Dave
Vocals/video by BuelahMan
Vaccine Harm/Death video elements by Coronavirus Plushie
"113 PAGE PDF BOOK OF COVID VACCINE DEATHS AND INJURIES (LINK IN THE DESCRIPTION BOX)"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cDA1rFLB0Rry/
Read/download a copy of the book here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gWLpNr-e0dhvyBOThj8cm00KvwuWsvsU/view
Keywords
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