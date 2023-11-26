Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, November 25, 2023, # 433 ( Dane Wigington )

First published at 23:57 UTC on November 25th, 2023.

Geoengineering Watch





"World's largest tropical wetland becomes an inferno" with 2387 fires in the first half of November alone, the global burning continues unabated. "Ozone hole largest on record over past 3 years", exactly as Geoengineering Watch has stated on the record over and over while the "climate science" community has formerly denied this rapidly worsening existential threat. If or when a functional collapse of the ozone layer occurs, terrestrial life on Earth will end. Record heat waves and devastating drought followed by flash flooding and flash cool downs, all is being further fueled by climate intervention operations. Has misused technology already determined the fate of the human race?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

