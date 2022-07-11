BREAKING NEWS - United Nations MOVES UP Agenda 2030 to 2023! One World Government Begins



THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. The United Nations has just moved up its infamous, totalitarian Agenda 2030 to 2023. Not more than a year and a half away! Called "Our Common Agenda," it calls for a ruling committee of THOUGHT LEADERS to control the masses. Using COVID and Climate Change as the excuse to move to a One World Government, the UN plans to vote on the new form of world government in 2023. Watch this Nelson Walters video to find out the details of what seems to be our future.

UN Report Our Common Agenda https://www.un.org/en/un75/common-agenda

How the United Nations Becomes the One World Government of Mystery Babylon https://youtu.be/RnqWVVOQu18

Most Crucial End Time Sign Yet - The WHO's and Gate's Global Digital Health Pass https://youtu.be/49BudNvv96U