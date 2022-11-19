Sen Hawley: Have You Turned Your Agency Into a Censorship Regime?

November 17, 2022 -- In round two of questioning in the Homeland Security Committee, Sen Hawley asks Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about emails which suggest his department is working with social media to censor critics of the Biden administration.Source:

.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AS ALWAYS - SHARE, RE-UPLOAD - Etc . . . . .



. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







