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Do You Know Which Presidents Battled Central Banking?
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192 views • March 25, 2022
Foster Gamble of THRIVE goes into the history of money. This is a clip from his 2 hour deep-dive, discussing which US Presidents battled Central Banking.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the Freedom Portal - https://bit.ly/3D9R7fD
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the Freedom Portal - https://bit.ly/3D9R7fD
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