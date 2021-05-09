Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is Bigger News Than Their Divorce

Read what she is saying on the bottom of the video

Bill Gates & HIS Vaccines

WATCH: Italian Politician Calls For Bill Gates Arrest And Charge Of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Sara Cunial, a member of Italy’s Parliament, is accusing Microsoft founder Gates of “working on depopulation and dictatorial control plans” around the world.



The politician blasted Gates, the second-richest man in the world, for meddling in “global politics” while alleging he is playing a sinister role in the coronavirus pandemic.



During a blistering speech on the floor of the national parliament, Cunial slammed Italian President Giuseppe Conte, accusing him of teaming up with Gates in a “global coup.”



“The real goal of all of this is total control,” Cunial declared.



“Absolute dominion over all people, who will be transformed into guinea pigs and slaves who have no sovereignty and free will.”



“We, the people, will build the fires of resistance to such an extent it will not be possible to repress all of us,” Cunial declared before parliament.



“I ask you, leader (of parliament), to be our spokesperson who will give advice to President Conte: Next time you receive a phone call from the ‘philanthropist’ Bill Gates, forward it directly to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.



“If you won’t do this for us, tell us how we should define you, the ‘friendly lawyer’ who takes orders from a criminal.“



“The Italian contribution to the International Alliance Against Coronavirus will be 140 million Euros, of which 120 million will be given to GAVI Alliance, a ‘nonprofit’ created by the Gates Foundation,” the MP added.



“This is just part of the 7.4 billion received by the EU to ‘find a vaccine’ against coronavirus – vaccines which, as I said – will be used by Gates.”

In January, a Peruvian court declared Bill Gates, among others, were responsible in the “creation of a new type of coronavirus pandemic”.



“No world government, individuals or legal entities, nor the defense of the accused can claim that this pandemic has the quality of ‘foresight’, except for the creators of the new world order, such as Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc.” write the magistrates in a resolution posted on the portal LP Law.



Judges without a shadow of a doubt declared that the coronavirus was “created by a criminal elite that rules the world.”



Meanwhile, Fox News reported, a Bill Gates-funded COVID-19 tracking program has been shut down by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The Seattle-based initiative, Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network, or SCAN, has been ordered to halt its at-home coronavirus testing scheme by the federal authorities, according to reports.



The FDA has ordered SCAN to stop screening for the virus, putting the program, that has been providing hundreds of home testing kits each day, on pause.



As of Wednesday, all links to the project’s website now redirect to a notice stating its operations are “currently paused” due to a conflict with the FDA.



“SCAN has been operating under an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Washington State Department of Health,” the notice says.



“We have been notified that under revised guidance issued on May 8th, a separate federal EUA is now required” to continue testing

(NOT talking of any other Vaccines).



2000-2017 : (India) Polio Vaccines given, 490,000 children Paralysed.



Tetanus vaccines ( India & Africa).- lakhs of young women got sterilized.



Kenya: malaria vaccine, killed 151 children