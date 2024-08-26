Welcome House (1997, Saturn)

Welcome House is an adventure game originally developed by Gust for the Playstation. It was ported by Highwaystar to the Saturn and published by Imagineer. It was only released in Japan.

You play a young man called Keaton who is visiting his uncle's mansion. His uncle loves to play pranks and locks Keaton inside the mansion. Keaton now looks to find his uncle and a way out of the mansion.

You control Keaton directly with Resident Evil-like tank controls. The game uses fixed camera perspectives which change depending on your position. Unlike Resident Evil or Alone in the Dark, the environment is rendered in real-time 3D.

There are no fights in the game, and you also cannot die. There are a lot of pranks resulting in typical slapstick accidents.