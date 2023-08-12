Major UFO Disclosures are coming in the US and Worldwide in closing months of 2023!

Michael Salla





August 11, 2023





Both chambers in the US Congress are preparing major UFO disclosure initiatives in the closing months of 2023. Other major spacefaring countries are planning their own initiatives to reveal the truth about recovered alien spacecraft and classified reverse engineering programs.





This is the trailer for the "What’s Coming for the Rest of 2023: Worldwide UFO Disclosure & Future Predictions” webinar that will be held on August 19 at 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time, 11 am Pacific.





To register visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/worldwideufodisclosure2023





For more webinar info visit: https://exopolitics.org/worldwide-ufo-disclosure-in-the-closing-months-of-2023/





Much appreciation to Angelika Whitecliff for editing and co-narrating this trailer. Special thanks to Jas Marlin for the final video production.





Michael Salla, Ph.D.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZjqNwkMOxQ