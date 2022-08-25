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8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Sun Lijun and Bruno Wu took 1.5 million dollars in the name of making up the videos about the fake Liu Chengjie, Guan Jun, and Anita Yiu Suen. You might have no idea about the names of the major players in the CCP’s officialdom 5 years ago, but now you are quite familiar with these names through the Whistleblowers’ Movement