The Silent War Ep. 6100: Ivermectin Cures India, Biden Blocks Treatments, Newsom Cheated.

In this episode of The Silent War-Uttar Pradesh, India Announces State Is COVID-19 Free Proving the Effectiveness of “Deworming Drug” IVERMECTIN.As red states begin to rollout treatment centers, Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services are taking full control over Monoclonal Antibody drugs (mAb) in order to begin needlessly rationing the treatments and blocking alternatives to the vaccine.Newsom Wins California Recall Election as Elder Concedes Defeat amidst massive cheating.Pennsylvania Senate to Proceed with Investigation of 2020 Election.Also, is Durham a Dud? Or is he about to lay down some indictments on Clinton /DNC attorneys ?"Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat