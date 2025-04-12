BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decoupling from China with Mathew Ehret | 40K FootView Ep. 49
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 3 weeks ago

Sean Morgan and Matthew Ehret deliver a high-stakes analysis of rising U.S.-China tensions, Trump’s economic decoupling strategy, and the dangerous path toward global war. From Thailand’s entry into BRICS to Biden-era Pentagon maneuvers in the Pacific, this episode explores how Trump’s tariffs could either rebuild America—or backfire into economic collapse and World War III. Ehret warns of deep-state operatives, Soros-connected power brokers, and the transhumanist death cult steering global policy. Could economic nationalism save the West—or are we headed for a catastrophic showdown with China?


Main Themes:


The rise of BRICS and America's crumbling global influence


Trump's protective tariffs: revival or weaponization?


China's break from globalization—and why it terrifies elites


Globalist traps, deep-state sabotage, and the coming economic reset


Is this multipolar peace or just the road to WWIII?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
deep statetrump tariffstrade warseconomic collapseglobal wartranshumanist agendabiden failuresmultipolar worldeconomic nationalismbrics expansiondollar demiseelite panicnational revivaluschina tensionseconomic decouplingpentagon maneuverspacific conflictsoros networkwwiii riskehret analysis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy