Decoupling from China with Mathew Ehret | 40K FootView Ep. 49

Sean Morgan and Matthew Ehret deliver a high-stakes analysis of rising U.S.-China tensions, Trump’s economic decoupling strategy, and the dangerous path toward global war. From Thailand’s entry into BRICS to Biden-era Pentagon maneuvers in the Pacific, this episode explores how Trump’s tariffs could either rebuild America—or backfire into economic collapse and World War III. Ehret warns of deep-state operatives, Soros-connected power brokers, and the transhumanist death cult steering global policy. Could economic nationalism save the West—or are we headed for a catastrophic showdown with China?





