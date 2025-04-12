Decoupling from China with Mathew Ehret | 40K FootView Ep. 49

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sean Morgan and Matthew Ehret deliver a high-stakes analysis of rising U.S.-China tensions, Trump’s economic decoupling strategy, and the dangerous path toward global war. From Thailand’s entry into BRICS to Biden-era Pentagon maneuvers in the Pacific, this episode explores how Trump’s tariffs could either rebuild America—or backfire into economic collapse and World War III. Ehret warns of deep-state operatives, Soros-connected power brokers, and the transhumanist death cult steering global policy. Could economic nationalism save the West—or are we headed for a catastrophic showdown with China?
Main Themes:
The rise of BRICS and America's crumbling global influence
Trump's protective tariffs: revival or weaponization?
China's break from globalization—and why it terrifies elites
Globalist traps, deep-state sabotage, and the coming economic reset
Is this multipolar peace or just the road to WWIII?
