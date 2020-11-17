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Beyond Crucial Update on Viral Issue - and Lockdown _Science_!
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38 views • November 17, 2020
Title says it all. Please share this one as widely as possible, especially if you are interesting in saving the society of Ireland, the UK and Europe! (If not the world)
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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