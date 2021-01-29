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How to live in a system you no longer believe in (January 29th, 2021 | Abscondo Podcast #98)
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40 views • January 29, 2021
People are afraid to consider any idea or perspective that might question authority. Why? Because they are scared about what happens after trust in authority is lost.
But as the official narrative, and every aspect of society, becomes increasingly absurd, this is an abyss which any honest, intelligent person must face. The good news is that life gets better after you accept reality. Enjoy the podcast!
But as the official narrative, and every aspect of society, becomes increasingly absurd, this is an abyss which any honest, intelligent person must face. The good news is that life gets better after you accept reality. Enjoy the podcast!
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