Why Are We In So Much Debt?
51 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
That’s why we have inflation and we’re up to our eyeballs in debt.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (17 April 2024)
Keywords
corruptionjesse wattersgovernment spendingmoney launderingfraudscamdebtswampinflationbig governmentpork barrelswindlefederal spendinggovernment wastewasteful spendingmoney pitkleptocracyboondogglebidenflationbidenomicsmike waltzpermanent washingtonfederal wastesquanderpet project
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos