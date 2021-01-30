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Bill Gates explains himself how they will inject GMOs into little kids, the depopulation by vaccine agenda
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261 views • January 30, 2021
If you thought these guys couldn't get any braver about their evil intentions, listen to the opening statement of this video by Bill Gates himself, saying how they will shoot GMOs right into the veins of little kids. Listen to his
excitement describing this horrible deed, then tell me if he is really such a hero many make him out to be!
Posted here at my Brighteon page since it will obviously be quickly taken down from Facebook's censorship program. I suggest you don't bother watching it on Facebook thereby supporting the platform. For completeness though, here's where I found the Facebook posting:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=232338171887040
excitement describing this horrible deed, then tell me if he is really such a hero many make him out to be!
Posted here at my Brighteon page since it will obviously be quickly taken down from Facebook's censorship program. I suggest you don't bother watching it on Facebook thereby supporting the platform. For completeness though, here's where I found the Facebook posting:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=232338171887040
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