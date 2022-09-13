What do 9/11 and Covid-19 have in common? | 13-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23606

Are there parallels between 9/11 and Covid-19? Are even the same people involved in the "pandemic Covid-19" as in 9/11? These are questions for which the physician and former officer of the German Armed Forces, Heiko Schöning, has found an important clue. He calls doctors and officers to their duty to check his statements and to act for the benefit of the population!



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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





https://eingeschenkt.tv/heiko-schoening-corona-kriminelle-zusammenhaenge-verstehen-coronavirus/

https://kenfm.de/heiko-schoening