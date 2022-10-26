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This Is Not Normal 💉👀
(October 2022)
“This morning there was a moment of tension in BDA Extra (America). It is that, while the nutrition graduate Teresa Coccaro was talking about the feeding of the children, she suffered a strong fainting that was seen live and generated concern in all those present in the studio.”
Source @covid bc