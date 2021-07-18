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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 8) A lot of Police Officers joining our American States Assembly - Justice Anna Webinar
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1 view • July 18, 2021
Thank God! Since they start to discover the Fraud, Police officers are leaving the Sea Jurisdiction and coming back home to the Land and Soil Jurisdiction. Welcome home, Brothers and Sisters! By the way, Federal agencies like FBI, Homeland Security, and IRS agents figured the Fraud, too! We must take the vote and End the Civil War to abolish slavery. No more Wars in behalf of the Wall Street criminal cartel the parasites. Don't leave a state open for a slavery, Vote to end the War! Delaware allows the King court, hence all the criminals registered their Incorporations in Delaware. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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