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How Do You Find Your Truth?
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11 views • June 22, 2021
Who can you believe? When it comes to Covid 19 related issues, is it the
government, the church, your doctor? Dr. Len and Francesco tell stories
about how they have found their truth. When we come from within using
our intuition and imagination we connect with a universal consciousness
that we can trust. When we are heart centered we innately choose love
rather than fear. We become connected and unified rather than what is
happening today.
government, the church, your doctor? Dr. Len and Francesco tell stories
about how they have found their truth. When we come from within using
our intuition and imagination we connect with a universal consciousness
that we can trust. When we are heart centered we innately choose love
rather than fear. We become connected and unified rather than what is
happening today.
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