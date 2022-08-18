Sophie's choice

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Problem - Action - Solution on repeat. People know something is wrong. Good people are dying, Vladimir Zev Zelenko had a successful treatment of covid19. There are solutions, but they are hidden. They are giving us a choice between killing or suicide. Choose life, save your soul, stand for the truth, do research, help each other. Do not fear. They feed off our fear, so don't play their game. Trust in God 🙏