Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine War & Discrepancy in the Narrative
25 views
channel image
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Published 18 hours ago |

The Sigma Equation - Specially Made for the Endtimes. How can you tell their lies? Answer: by the total discrepancy in their narrative. If anyone wants the screen collages of the video, then just tell me so in a mail, and I'll send it to you . . . . all for free, as usual. Sean's mail: [email protected]

Sigma Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b9r0IGMvXk US Troops amassing on Combat Camera: https://www.youtube.com/@combatcamera9122/videos

Keywords
vladimir putinswiss bankscredit suisseukraine warsuisse secretsdiscrepancy in the narrative

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket