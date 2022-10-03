Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mini Clips of Made In God's Image - A Jewish Defense of Human Life in the Womb
30 views
channel image
Jewish Pro-Life Foundation
Published 2 months ago |

Highlights of each speaker in our presentation. A 5 minutes blast of life affirming Judaism! The panelists comprise members of the Jewish Pro-life Foundation board of directors and a host of esteemed rabbis and friends who lend their wise voices in defense of these young human beings from a Jewish cultural, legal, and biblical perspective. Our speakers represent a wide spectrum of Jewish observance and experience. Each recognizes the sanctity of unborn human life as made in the image of God, therefore; deserving defense, respect and the right to life. Watch the whole presentation at https://youtu.be/10tDj7igKBA

Bios and contact information for each panelist available on our Speakers List https://jewishprolifefoundation.org/book-a-speaker


Rabbi David Novak

Rabbi Shlomo Nachman

Rabbi Menashe Bovit

Alice Lemos

Rabbi Yakov David Cohen

Rabbi Noson Shmuel Leiter

Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith

Ross Schriftman

Rabbi Yitzchak Kolakowski

Rabbi Chananya Weissman

Rabbi Alan Betsalel Friedlander

Rabbi Yaakov Menken

Elliot Resnick

At the Jewish Pro-Life Foundation, we're making the original pro-life religion pro-life again!

News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion. To learn more visit 

https://jewishprolifefoundation.org/

Donate: https://jewishprolifefoundation.org/donate

The Jewish Pro-Life Foundation is 501c3 educational non-profit. We have no affiliation with any Jewish denomination, political party or the messianic movement.

Keywords
abortionpregnancytorahjudaismjewish pro-lifenational council of jewish women

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket