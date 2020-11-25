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TUCKER CARLSON 11/24/2020
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58 views • November 25, 2020
WANT TO KNOW WHAT BIDEN BELIEVES? THE MEDIA NEVER ASKED! TUCKER LAYS IT ALL OUT. IF HE'S NOT STOPPED, IT'LL BE OBAMA ON STEROIDS AND THEY WON'T STOP UNTIL THEY REACH CARACAS! GOT TOILET PAPER??
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