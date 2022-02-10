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This is extremely easy! No-Knead! | Super Easy to make these fluffy delicious 🍞 buns.
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565 views • February 10, 2022
Extremely Easy to make these no-knead super fluffy, delicious vegan buns! Never buy bread again! This no knead bread has simple ingredients. This is an extremely easy bread recipe!
Ingredients
425g/1 1/4 cups Bread Flour
300g/1 1/8 cups Lukewarm Water
5g/1 tsp Instant Yeast
13g/1 tbsp Sugar
13g/1 tbsp Olive oil
6g/1 tsp Sea Salt
Oven dish: 23x23cm
Preheat the Oven at 175°C (350°F) . Bake for 30 minutes cover buns with foil for the last 10 minutes
Get this recipe at:
►/https://berkeleychefs.com/super-fluffy-delicious-buns/
~~~~~~~Important Note~~~~~~~
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#nokneadbread #nokneadbreadrecipe #nokneadbuns
Ingredients
425g/1 1/4 cups Bread Flour
300g/1 1/8 cups Lukewarm Water
5g/1 tsp Instant Yeast
13g/1 tbsp Sugar
13g/1 tbsp Olive oil
6g/1 tsp Sea Salt
Oven dish: 23x23cm
Preheat the Oven at 175°C (350°F) . Bake for 30 minutes cover buns with foil for the last 10 minutes
Get this recipe at:
►/https://berkeleychefs.com/super-fluffy-delicious-buns/
~~~~~~~Important Note~~~~~~~
🧡Thanks for watching!🧡
Please leave a LIKE and SHARE this video
SUBSCRIBE for more videos like this one and clicked on the bell icon so you will miss none of our upcoming videos
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#nokneadbread #nokneadbreadrecipe #nokneadbuns
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