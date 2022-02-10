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This is extremely easy! No-Knead! | Super Easy to make these fluffy delicious 🍞 buns.
BerkeleyChefs.com
BerkeleyChefs.com
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565 views • February 10, 2022
Extremely Easy to make these no-knead super fluffy, delicious vegan buns! Never buy bread again! This no knead bread has simple ingredients. This is an extremely easy bread recipe!

Ingredients
425g/1 1/4 cups Bread Flour
300g/1 1/8 cups Lukewarm Water
5g/1 tsp Instant Yeast
13g/1 tbsp Sugar
13g/1 tbsp Olive oil
6g/1 tsp Sea Salt

Oven dish: 23x23cm
Preheat the Oven at 175°C (350°F) . Bake for 30 minutes cover buns with foil for the last 10 minutes

Get this recipe at:
►/https://berkeleychefs.com/super-fluffy-delicious-buns/

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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#nokneadbread #nokneadbreadrecipe #nokneadbuns
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foodbreadrecipesbunberkeleychefsno knead breadbread recipefluffy bun
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy