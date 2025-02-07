Ibrahim Habisha is free.





The Zionist occupation forces released the prisoner Ibrahim Habisha, 51 years old, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. The resistance released three Zionist women in exchange for 110 Palestinian detainees sentenced to long and life sentences.

The released prisoner Ibrahim Habisha from the city of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, talks about the circumstances of his release after spending 23 years in prison.

Interview: Ibrahim Habisha, a former prisoner who has been released

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 01/02/2025

