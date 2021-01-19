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COVID-19 Vaccine Casualties
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1146 views • January 19, 2021
Since the rollouts started in December 2020, there has been a very large number of serious adverse reactions from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This is a compilation of some of them by Free2Shine.
Nurse Tiffany Pontes Dover Faints 17 mins after vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/as1rvnNFNaQQ/
Nurse Khalilah Mitchell from Nashville Develops Bell's Palsy After Receiving Covid-19 vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j0GJ3mOdiK5V/
Brant Griner's mum side effects:
https://www.facebook.com/brant.griner.7/videos/900291584041455
Nurse Shawn Skelton after the Moderna vaccine:
https://www.facebook.com/shawn.skelton.73/posts/403541337597874
33 year old male nurse in excellent health develops COVID vaccine severe reaction:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGhequG21IPG/
32-year-old doctor suffers seizures and paralysis after Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine - Dr. Karla Cecilia Pérez Osorio from Mexico:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EUmgHedVHS7y/
Doctor dies less than 3 weeks after Covid-19 vaccine - 56-year-old doctor, who was in perfect health, dies from a hemorrhagic stroke 16 days after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine:
http://www.fatnews.com/index.php/weblog/comments/6726
Two Seniors Die Right After Shot, But Medical Industry & Media Insists It's Not The Pfizer Vaccine's Fault!
https://www.brighteon.com/97675ace-9f11-4e7b-b0f6-ac00fbfe0883
Arrests needed in Norway for killing old people with a non-vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NgtaPcvSsNtO/
24 Dead In NY Nursing Home Days After Getting The Jab:
https://lbry.tv/@wakingthefuture:0/Episode-314-24-Dead-In-NY-Nursing-Home-After-Recieving-The-Jab:0
55 People Dead In the United States After Getting The Vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XljLvGIbkK6i/
More casualties here:
https://jdfor2020.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The-Vaccine-Adverse-Event-Reporting-System-VAERS-Results-Form.pdf
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE!!!
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Nurse Tiffany Pontes Dover Faints 17 mins after vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/as1rvnNFNaQQ/
Nurse Khalilah Mitchell from Nashville Develops Bell's Palsy After Receiving Covid-19 vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j0GJ3mOdiK5V/
Brant Griner's mum side effects:
https://www.facebook.com/brant.griner.7/videos/900291584041455
Nurse Shawn Skelton after the Moderna vaccine:
https://www.facebook.com/shawn.skelton.73/posts/403541337597874
33 year old male nurse in excellent health develops COVID vaccine severe reaction:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGhequG21IPG/
32-year-old doctor suffers seizures and paralysis after Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine - Dr. Karla Cecilia Pérez Osorio from Mexico:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EUmgHedVHS7y/
Doctor dies less than 3 weeks after Covid-19 vaccine - 56-year-old doctor, who was in perfect health, dies from a hemorrhagic stroke 16 days after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine:
http://www.fatnews.com/index.php/weblog/comments/6726
Two Seniors Die Right After Shot, But Medical Industry & Media Insists It's Not The Pfizer Vaccine's Fault!
https://www.brighteon.com/97675ace-9f11-4e7b-b0f6-ac00fbfe0883
Arrests needed in Norway for killing old people with a non-vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NgtaPcvSsNtO/
24 Dead In NY Nursing Home Days After Getting The Jab:
https://lbry.tv/@wakingthefuture:0/Episode-314-24-Dead-In-NY-Nursing-Home-After-Recieving-The-Jab:0
55 People Dead In the United States After Getting The Vaccine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XljLvGIbkK6i/
More casualties here:
https://jdfor2020.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The-Vaccine-Adverse-Event-Reporting-System-VAERS-Results-Form.pdf
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE!!!
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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