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Naomi Cook & Sue Keating address huge crowd in Canberra. 12 Feb 2022
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20 views • February 20, 2022
Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022. Freedom Rally.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Naomi Cook & Sue Keating speak.
Naomi represents The Children's Health Australian Chapter. This fantastic organisation now his Chapters in many countries other than The US, and is thriving.
https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD
https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
Sue is a nurse of 28 years from Victoria, and she knows better than anybody the damage the experimental jab is doing, and she lost her career because of it. Please listen to what she has to say.
Here is a great Telegram group for any health professional who wants to speak out.
https://t.me/NurseDJSpeaks
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The People are Awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Naomi Cook & Sue Keating speak.
Naomi represents The Children's Health Australian Chapter. This fantastic organisation now his Chapters in many countries other than The US, and is thriving.
https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD
https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
Sue is a nurse of 28 years from Victoria, and she knows better than anybody the damage the experimental jab is doing, and she lost her career because of it. Please listen to what she has to say.
Here is a great Telegram group for any health professional who wants to speak out.
https://t.me/NurseDJSpeaks
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The People are Awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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