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Canada :Making the Revolution in 2020 A New Year's Message from Kevin Annett
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45 views • January 10, 2020
Canada Making the Revolution in 2020 A New Year's Message from Kevin Annett
Kevin Annett with the Republic of Kanata issues three important announcements regarding the common law Republic. Its public radio show, Here We Stand, will commence its live broadcasts this Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3 pm pacific, 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand. See www.murderbydecree.com . Posted January 2, 2020
Kevin Annett with the Republic of Kanata issues three important announcements regarding the common law Republic. Its public radio show, Here We Stand, will commence its live broadcasts this Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3 pm pacific, 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand. See www.murderbydecree.com . Posted January 2, 2020
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