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The Most Common Reasons for Tattoo Removal #shorts
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93 views • May 16, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/embed/6_jz0Nfg3LE
Why do people decide to remove their tattoo?
There is definitely a whole spectrum of reasons why people decide to get a tattoo removed.
Carmen VanderHeiden Brodie, the co-founder and VP of Clinical Operations at The Removery, which offers tattoo removal services, offers some of the most common reasons that push people to get a tattoo removed.
According to Carmen, many people come to their clinic because they want to get rid of a tattoo that they feel is no longer a good representation of their identity. 😑
She also adds that more and more people are choosing to get cover-up tattoos instead of erasing their ink for good. Some of the most famous people to get their tattoos removed or covered-up include Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.
Would you rather get rid of a bad tattoo or get a cover-up? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/6_jz0Nfg3LE
Why do people decide to remove their tattoo?
There is definitely a whole spectrum of reasons why people decide to get a tattoo removed.
Carmen VanderHeiden Brodie, the co-founder and VP of Clinical Operations at The Removery, which offers tattoo removal services, offers some of the most common reasons that push people to get a tattoo removed.
According to Carmen, many people come to their clinic because they want to get rid of a tattoo that they feel is no longer a good representation of their identity. 😑
She also adds that more and more people are choosing to get cover-up tattoos instead of erasing their ink for good. Some of the most famous people to get their tattoos removed or covered-up include Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.
Would you rather get rid of a bad tattoo or get a cover-up? Let us know in the comments.
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