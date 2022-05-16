The Most Common Reasons for Tattoo Removal #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Why do people decide to remove their tattoo?There is definitely a whole spectrum of reasons why people decide to get a tattoo removed.Carmen VanderHeiden Brodie, the co-founder and VP of Clinical Operations at The Removery, which offers tattoo removal services, offers some of the most common reasons that push people to get a tattoo removed.According to Carmen, many people come to their clinic because they want to get rid of a tattoo that they feel is no longer a good representation of their identity. 😑She also adds that more and more people are choosing to get cover-up tattoos instead of erasing their ink for good. Some of the most famous people to get their tattoos removed or covered-up include Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.Would you rather get rid of a bad tattoo or get a cover-up? Let us know in the comments.