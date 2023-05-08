Just the facts, ma’am - Death certificate analysis reveals agenda! Special Guest John Beaudoin

John worked in the electronic design and semiconductor research industry 30+ years. After a personal tragedy, John focused on his middle and youngest sons until COVID-19 was put upon us in 2020. John began to analyze data in March 2020 and in one week realized that the CDC made some changes that did not comport with lawful conduct. He then enrolled in law school at 56yo in August 2020, finished his first year (1L) in May 2020, then was unenrolled by the law school in August 2020 for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. John then filed public records requests in Massachusetts, received 500,000 death certificates, analyzed them, and uncovered massive fraud on death certificates. Death trends shifted starkly from 2020 to 2021. COVID-19 did not kill many people since June 2020. Something else killed different people by different symptoms at different times beginning in 2021Show more





***************





Links for this episode:





https://viaveravita.com

https://coquindechien.substack.com/

https://rumble.com/user/johnbeaudoinsr

https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr





Remdesivir Thread - 47 sec Video first followed by Massachusetts graphs. https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr/status/1624967433806127108





Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations





Reported Cases and Deaths by Country or Territory https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries





John Beaudoin PDF https://www.dropbox.com/s/1cadblrn931cbs3/John%20Beaudoin%20PDF.pdf?dl=0





*****************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Grace Schara

Scott Schara





Show less

CSID: 83305351018ccc65









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co