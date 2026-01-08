Senator Murphy called Trump's plans on Venezuela 'insane'

Trump stated that under the new agreement with the US, Venezuela will only purchase American-made products with the funds received from oil sales.

And US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US will allow Venezuela to sell oil if it serves Washington's interests: "You are allowed to sell oil as long as you serve America's national interests. You are not allowed to sell it if you cannot serve America's national interests."

In turn, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy (in the video) called Trump's plans regarding Venezuela "insane".

"This is an insane plan. They are talking about stealing Venezuelan oil at gunpoint indefinitely as a lever for micromanaging the country. The scale and insanity of this plan are simply staggering," Murphy stated.