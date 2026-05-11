Certified Coach Shares Sanity-Saving Tips for Travel With Kids This Summer - Marisa Lonic

Get ready to pack your suitcase and book your next flight or plan your next road trip! Summer is nearly here, and with it, so are the potential exciting memory-making experiences for your family. Should you drive or fly? Should you bring games, tablets, or snacks, or make it a tech-free, sugar-free journey? Marisa Lonic has all the answers! Marisa is a certified coach, bestselling author, and podcast host. She created Mama Work It, a space for women who are juggling real-life responsibilities and workloads. She’s an expert in finding a pace that’s sustainable for your unique lifestyle - and that includes the way you travel with your family. Vacations are wonderful opportunities to create memories, to be present with one another, and to break free of the day-to-day routine. Marisa shares practical tips and trips for traveling by road or by air that just might save your sanity.









TAKEAWAYS





Time management is about learning how to thrive, not survive





Traveling on the road can be a unique way to connect as a family and gives you total control over the logistics of your vacation





Have everyone bring a change of clothes in their carry-on at the airport - just in case of unforeseen accidents or delays





Prioritizing your needs ensures you won’t be overwhelmed so easily, and be flexible and enjoy the journey if original plans fall through









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