Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Protect your children!
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
56 Subscribers
143 views
Published Yesterday

Thanks to a follower who sent me those words of support:

"Our Father led me to this full interview with Pete this morning. Just finished listening. It was so very good I learned a lot! Things you’ve been telling me are finally making sense. I need to listen again & again to understand more. You did a great job speaking in terms I could understand. Pete is a good interviewer. Praying this talk will go viral.”

Transcript:

"God's got this he gave us an immune system. And all we have to do is use it, and our brains!!! Stop injecting anyone!!! And never should anybody be injected on the first day of life!!! I'm angry! Those parents have no idea what happened to their kids. No idea. They were lied to. It's right here in our laboratories in Stanford. They're not biosafety level two. Our kids! There was an outbreak in Dartmouth. These kids are in institutions, their lives were destroyed, in our colleges in Harvard at Columbia, these postdocs, these students, these these MDs, working in these labs in order to get in medical school, they're all sick, because now they're all there's no such thing as an asymptomatic carrier. Your infection is not your disease. It's the expression of it."


Watch the full interview with Pete Santilli: https://rumble.com/v45yctu-dr.-judy-mikovits-molecular-biologist-goes-scorched-earthfull-interview.html

Keywords
healthchildrenvaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket