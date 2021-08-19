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Matthew Ehret: Clash of Two Americas, Between Republicanism & Imperial Grand Strategy
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84 views • August 19, 2021
Matthew Ehret discusses his new book "Clash of the Two Americas: Unfinished Symphony (1776-1901)" and how the struggles facing the U.S. republic/empire today are nothing new. The same British imperial, oligarchic, and (proto) deep state interests were present from the start of the American/French revolutions and founding of Canada. He describes how the republican nationalist tradition was the first time in history a system of government was formed with the possibility of being wielded against global empire. Finally, he explains how the new imperial grand strategy has become neo-Malthusian and eugenicist (e.g. "limits to growth") with the purpose of creating a new global feudal order and gives his thoughts on where we are in the Great Reset and why he's optimistic.
BUY THE BOOK "CLASH OF THE TWO AMERICAS" HERE: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
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Websites
Canadian Patriot Review https://canadianpatriot.org
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2oIpISybXqY0Og9D4-XYw/featured
Substack https://matthewehret.substack.com
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/matthew-ehret
Cynthia Chung on Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/cynthia-chung
Rising Tide Foundation https://risingtidefoundation.net
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/patriot_review
About Matthew Ehret
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series, and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
BUY THE BOOK "CLASH OF THE TWO AMERICAS" HERE: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Canadian Patriot Review https://canadianpatriot.org
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2oIpISybXqY0Og9D4-XYw/featured
Substack https://matthewehret.substack.com
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/matthew-ehret
Cynthia Chung on Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/cynthia-chung
Rising Tide Foundation https://risingtidefoundation.net
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/patriot_review
About Matthew Ehret
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series, and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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