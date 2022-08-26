Zoom Revenue Growth Hits Record Low

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https://gnews.org/post/p1d96190f
08/23/2022 As the demand for video conferencing platform cools off from pandemic highs, Zoom media communication has cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts. There is also stiff competition from Microsoft teams and Cisco WebEx that is leading to problems