UK Column, Maui Fires, Smart Islands, Directed Energy Weapons.Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
Who Is Starting Wildfires?—Burn Back Better?
00:26 Real World News (Telegram): Video: Maui Wildfires and the Theft of Sacred Hawaiian Land
Dr. Kathy J. Forti (LinkedIn): What Really Happened on Maui—I Was There
Nick Sortor (Twitter): Reports of a 12-mile ‘media free zone’ around Lahaina
ABC7 Chicago: Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire
ThePostMillennial: Hawaii governor says state is looking to 'acquire land' that was destroyed in fires
Govtech Events: Hawaii Digital Government Summit 2023
IEEE SMC: The 2023 IEEE Conference on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Conferences
Electric Power Research Institute (2016): JUMPSmartMaui Demonstration Project Phase 1 Assessment (PDF)
Wall Street Journal: Since Covid, Hawaii Home Sales Over $10 Million Have Grown Sixfold
CNN: Opinion: After ‘no comment,’ Biden’s response to Maui will be key
Newsweek: Joe Biden Sending $700 to Maui Fire Victims Sparks Backlash: 'Insulting'
Euronews: 'Out of control' wildfires rage in Tenerife: Map of affected areas, evacuations and how to stay safe
eSmartCity: Innovative Public Procurement and Smart Buildings will be the stars of the III Tenerife Smart Island
INtech Tenerife: Tenerife Smart Island. A Smart Tourist Destination
GOV.UK: IFA035 - Making Science Fiction a Reality: Future Directed Energy Weapons
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are systems capable of discrete target selection that emit laser or Radio Frequency (RF) energy as the primary means to cause disruptive, damaging or destructive effects on equipment or facilities.
GOV.UK (2017): UK Innovation: Laser Weapon Contract Awarded
the first laser weapons would come into service in the mid-2020s.
Source: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-18th-august-2023
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
Monero - 44pELuTU8Ae3ECqGUa9tfuTYQgB5WShau11hry7dzDQF5K2T1domthTCYik8uBgUZ6AyfYVYkyEHuS3jjQuHGEiXDRK5JkP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.