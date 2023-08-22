Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK Column, Maui Fires, Smart Islands, Directed Energy Weapons.
channel image
RED PILLED
534 Subscribers
128 views
Published 16 hours ago

UK Column, Maui Fires, Smart Islands, Directed Energy Weapons.Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

 Who Is Starting Wildfires?—Burn Back Better?

00:26 Real World News (Telegram): Video: Maui Wildfires and the Theft of Sacred Hawaiian Land

Dr. Kathy J. Forti (LinkedIn): What Really Happened on Maui—I Was There

Nick Sortor (Twitter): Reports of a 12-mile ‘media free zone’ around Lahaina

ABC7 Chicago: Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

ThePostMillennial:  Hawaii governor says state is looking to 'acquire land' that was destroyed in fires

Govtech Events: Hawaii Digital Government Summit 2023 

IEEE SMC: The 2023 IEEE Conference on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Conferences

Electric Power Research Institute (2016): JUMPSmartMaui Demonstration Project Phase 1 Assessment (PDF)

Wall Street Journal: Since Covid, Hawaii Home Sales Over $10 Million Have Grown Sixfold

CNN: Opinion: After ‘no comment,’ Biden’s response to Maui will be key 

Newsweek: Joe Biden Sending $700 to Maui Fire Victims Sparks Backlash: 'Insulting'

Euronews: 'Out of control' wildfires rage in Tenerife: Map of affected areas, evacuations and how to stay safe 

eSmartCity: Innovative Public Procurement and Smart Buildings will be the stars of the III Tenerife Smart Island

INtech Tenerife: Tenerife Smart Island. A Smart Tourist Destination

GOV.UK: IFA035 - Making Science Fiction a Reality: Future Directed Energy Weapons 

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are systems capable of discrete target selection that emit laser or Radio Frequency (RF) energy as the primary means to cause disruptive, damaging or destructive effects on equipment or facilities.

GOV.UK (2017): UK Innovation: Laser Weapon Contract Awarded 

the first laser weapons would come into service in the mid-2020s.

Source: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-18th-august-2023

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

Monero - 44pELuTU8Ae3ECqGUa9tfuTYQgB5WShau11hry7dzDQF5K2T1domthTCYik8uBgUZ6AyfYVYkyEHuS3jjQuHGEiXDRK5JkP

Keywords
directed energy weaponsuk columnmaui firessmart islands

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket