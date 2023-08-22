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UK Column, Maui Fires, Smart Islands, Directed Energy Weapons.
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
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174 views • August 22, 2023

UK Column, Maui Fires, Smart Islands, Directed Energy Weapons.Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

 Who Is Starting Wildfires?—Burn Back Better?

00:26 Real World News (Telegram): Video: Maui Wildfires and the Theft of Sacred Hawaiian Land

Dr. Kathy J. Forti (LinkedIn): What Really Happened on Maui—I Was There

Nick Sortor (Twitter): Reports of a 12-mile ‘media free zone’ around Lahaina

ABC7 Chicago: Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

ThePostMillennial:  Hawaii governor says state is looking to 'acquire land' that was destroyed in fires

Govtech Events: Hawaii Digital Government Summit 2023 

IEEE SMC: The 2023 IEEE Conference on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Conferences

Electric Power Research Institute (2016): JUMPSmartMaui Demonstration Project Phase 1 Assessment (PDF)

Wall Street Journal: Since Covid, Hawaii Home Sales Over $10 Million Have Grown Sixfold

CNN: Opinion: After ‘no comment,’ Biden’s response to Maui will be key 

Newsweek: Joe Biden Sending $700 to Maui Fire Victims Sparks Backlash: 'Insulting'

Euronews: 'Out of control' wildfires rage in Tenerife: Map of affected areas, evacuations and how to stay safe 

eSmartCity: Innovative Public Procurement and Smart Buildings will be the stars of the III Tenerife Smart Island

INtech Tenerife: Tenerife Smart Island. A Smart Tourist Destination

GOV.UK: IFA035 - Making Science Fiction a Reality: Future Directed Energy Weapons 

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are systems capable of discrete target selection that emit laser or Radio Frequency (RF) energy as the primary means to cause disruptive, damaging or destructive effects on equipment or facilities.

GOV.UK (2017): UK Innovation: Laser Weapon Contract Awarded 

the first laser weapons would come into service in the mid-2020s.

Source: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-18th-august-2023

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Keywords
directed energy weaponsuk columnmaui firessmart islands
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