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We Are Near the End & You Need to Be Prepared for Whats Next! [13.01.2022]
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133 views • January 14, 2022
January 13, 2022 Canada says vaccine mandates work as Quebec's 'unvaxxed tax' leads to spike in first-dose appointments
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/12/americas/quebec-vaccine-mandate-intl/index.html
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/canada-says-vaccine-mandates-work-as-quebecs-unvaxxed-tax-leads-to-spike-in-first-dose/image_2597308a-c1ca-5e09-94ae-0cf50de7c4f7.html
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2484401509296/canada-says-vaccine-mandates-work-as-quebec-s-unvaxxed-tax-leads-to-spike-in-first-dose-appointments
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/unvaccinated-federal-workers-canada-will-be-put-unpaid-leave-globe-mail-2021-10-06/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Canada+says+vaccine+mandates+work+ad+Quebec%27s+%27unvaxxed+tax&;t=h_&ia=web
6,050 Views jan 13, 2022
A Call For An Uprising
528K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dhlaqxYBBMU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_-yc055n1fxFfTYpdaKBg
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/12/americas/quebec-vaccine-mandate-intl/index.html
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/canada-says-vaccine-mandates-work-as-quebecs-unvaxxed-tax-leads-to-spike-in-first-dose/image_2597308a-c1ca-5e09-94ae-0cf50de7c4f7.html
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2484401509296/canada-says-vaccine-mandates-work-as-quebec-s-unvaxxed-tax-leads-to-spike-in-first-dose-appointments
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/unvaccinated-federal-workers-canada-will-be-put-unpaid-leave-globe-mail-2021-10-06/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Canada+says+vaccine+mandates+work+ad+Quebec%27s+%27unvaxxed+tax&;t=h_&ia=web
6,050 Views jan 13, 2022
A Call For An Uprising
528K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dhlaqxYBBMU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_-yc055n1fxFfTYpdaKBg
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