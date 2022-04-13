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LIVE: The Assassination of Dr. Bing Liu: Exposing the Biggest Lie in History!
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216 views • April 13, 2022
"Watch The Water" hit the world on Monday, April 11th, and absolutely opened our eyes. From the governments' lies about COVID-19, to Dr. Bing Liu's alleged assassination at the hands of the CIA, this Stew Peters Network exclusive documentary covers it all!
CrossTalk News meets with the mastermind behind this amazing production, Nicholas Stumphauzer! He is the real-thing when it comes to filmmaking, as well as giving our audience the full truth when it comes to exposing the biggest lie in HISTORY!
Watch this full segment now, and may God keep the truth in our hands!
If you haven't yet seen the "Watch the Water" documentary, starring Dr. Bryan Ardis, watch through this link:
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
CrossTalk News meets with the mastermind behind this amazing production, Nicholas Stumphauzer! He is the real-thing when it comes to filmmaking, as well as giving our audience the full truth when it comes to exposing the biggest lie in HISTORY!
Watch this full segment now, and may God keep the truth in our hands!
If you haven't yet seen the "Watch the Water" documentary, starring Dr. Bryan Ardis, watch through this link:
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
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