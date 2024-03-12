Create New Account
Baseball legend suffers VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACK
"Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack. I am so happy and honored to report that all is well. So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!! Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name! #savedbyHisgrace❤️❤️🫶🏾"

