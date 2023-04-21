🤡 'DUMMY' Rep. Rosa DeLauro Praises Transportation Sec. Buttigieg - for the development of 'Female Crash Test Dummies'

Rep. Rosa DeLauro praises Transportation Sec. Buttigieg for the development of 'female crash test dummies'
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) highlights the vital work that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is doing to ensure that "female dummies" are used in vehicle crash testing "to fight the gender inequity among...crash victims."
The stupidity in our government, leaves me very concerned of all of our safety!!!
Don't be a Crash Victim or a Dummy, you've seen the warning signs, many miles ago.
