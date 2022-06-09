Moloch Plans to Starve Us

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. June 7, 2022
Pastor Stan shares an in depth article how Globalists are taking over the food system. It's part of their plan to control you. "Who controls the food supply, controls the people". This statement has been made by Henry Kissinger many years ago, and we are starting to see how the Moloch and Baal worshipers are creating a food shortage in order to control every person on the planet. This has been confirmed by a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell called "The Mark", where she saw how people would gladly accept the Mark of the Beast to eat and feed their families.
00:00 Globalists are Taking over the Food System
08:46 Revealing God’s Treasure
13:08 Food Security is Undermined by Patentable Food
16:40 Bill Gates on Droughts and Farms
20:12 Global Grain Stock
23:47 The Mark
30:32 Genetically Modified Food
35:41 One World Food Store
38:30 Norway to Track all Food Purchases
39:30 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxWuQmKcCk0&t=2s