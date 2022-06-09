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Moloch Plans to Starve Us
High Hopes
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800 views • June 09, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.  June 7, 2022

Pastor Stan shares an in depth article how Globalists are taking over the food system. It's part of their plan to control you. "Who controls the food supply, controls the people". This statement has been made by Henry Kissinger many years ago, and we are starting to see how the Moloch and Baal worshipers are creating a food shortage in order to control every person on the planet. This has been confirmed by a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell called "The Mark", where she saw how people would gladly accept the Mark of the Beast to eat and feed their families.

00:00 Globalists are Taking over the Food System

08:46 Revealing God’s Treasure

13:08 Food Security is Undermined by Patentable Food

16:40 Bill Gates on Droughts and Farms

20:12 Global Grain Stock

23:47 The Mark

30:32 Genetically Modified Food

35:41 One World Food Store

38:30 Norway to Track all Food Purchases

39:30 Joseph’s Kitchen

Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxWuQmKcCk0&t=2s

Keywords
christianglobalistsprophecyreligionmark of the beastdroughtsfarmsbill gatesstarvationfaminebaalnorwaymolochtrackingfood shortagegraingenetically modified foodprophecy clubfood securitystan johnsonjosephs kitchenvicki goforth parnellplans starvegods treasurepatentable food
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