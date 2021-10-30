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The Ancient Chinese Building Machines... Where Did They Get This Technology? [29.10.2021
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115 views • October 30, 2021
It is considered that China has a very dark and mysterious past. Many of their ancient sites show a form of construction that begs of belief. Clear signs of machine marks can be seen and the discovered ancient artifacts are most puzzling.
Narrated by Barry Fitzgerald
Licensed from NewEarthlady
959 views Premiered 86 minutes ago
Ancient Secret Discoveries
298K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZnOT1GIozKw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2DYgIvEPSpxJzoqkBXsaeA
Narrated by Barry Fitzgerald
Licensed from NewEarthlady
959 views Premiered 86 minutes ago
Ancient Secret Discoveries
298K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZnOT1GIozKw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2DYgIvEPSpxJzoqkBXsaeA
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