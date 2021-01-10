Unconfirmed: White House Insider States That Trump Has Signed the Insurrection Act (Vatican and Pakistan Go Dark)

Simon Parkes is also reporting on this. So it has probably happened; however, this has not been confirmed, but a White House insider who was on a Zoom call with 650 other Trump associates and military stated that Trump signed the Insurrection Act today and Martial Law will be announced via the Emergency Broadcasting System and arrests (Globally) are under way. Also, it looks likes the Pope may have been the first Domino to fall after the Italian government confirmed the Italians were part of the Trump votes to Biden Inside Italian job. Biggest News in years. We will see. Thank you to YouTube's Midnight Hour for the post and my RayClay for the Heads Up.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app