FULTON & TOLL BROTHERS HOMES EMPLOYING MANY ILLEGAL, FOREIGN LATINOS!

LOCATION: VERY LARGE, NEW TRACT HOUSING CONSTRUCTION SITE(I estimate 500-1000 MULTIFAMILY HOUSE UNITS, APPROX. VALUE $250 MILLION)JUST EAST OF THOMPSON ROAD/HUNT ROAD INTERSECTION(VERY DANGEROUS WITH NO OPERATING WALK SIGNALS AND STREETLAMPS), SAN TAN VALLEY ARIZONA.



DATE/TIME: SUNDAY, APRIL 24TH 2022.



DEVELOPER: FULTON HOMES



Incident report summary: I observed no white, black US citizen workers(employed by the developer)at this large site.I estimate 500-1000 new tract, cookie cutter, "multifamily" houses.



This was on a Sunday(April 24th 2022)which is very unusual to see construction work done on weekends on these big developments(I've never seen this before reporting in LA, San Diego and Metro Phoenix).



The employees were blaring mexican "music". When I approached the site, they switched to rap music, which I thought was interesting and telling that they're ashamed of themselves for not working with US citizen whites and blacks(foreign Latinos are usually extremely racist, ethnocentric but the fake news narrative is only working class whites can be "racist").



I was stalked by a security type vehicle(only white guy I saw on site,

like a plantation overseer-possible felony for willfully harboring, concealing dangerous foreign illegal workers and fugitives-US Title 8 section 1324 violation).



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