Kazakhstan, Rothschild, Putin & Xi - The Grand Chessboard Explanation - Epi 93 - Brendon O'Connell III

I'm sharing this video found at, Brendon O'Connell III on YouTube. The following is a partial of his description, without the links, that are sometimes hard to post here and causes everything to disappear in the description.

What is going on in Kazakhstan? Putin forms a NATO like Rapid Reaction Force of his own. Cold War 2.0 unfolds. Kissinger's boy, Vladimir Putin continues to perform for his East India Trading Company employer.

What is going on in Kazakhstan? Putin forms a NATO like Rapid Reaction Force of his own. Cold War 2.0 unfolds. Kissinger's boy, Vladimir Putin continues to perform for his East India Trading Company employer.

People ask me what is coming? I say this sincerely.... ANYTHING is possible. Good and/or bad.